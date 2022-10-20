 Skip to main content
Janesville police: 19-year-old girl has life-threating injuries after stabbing, suspect arrested

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department says a teenage girl has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed. 

In a Nixle, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said officers responded to North Osborne Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Ratzlaff identified the victim as a 19-year-old girl. He said she was "stabbed an estimated 5 times," causing life-threatening injuries. When the report was issued around 11:15 p.m., Ratzlaff said she was still in surgery. 

Ratzlaff said a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Asher Spitz, was taken into custody on pending charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. 

