Janesville Police: 2 steal cash from Blackhawk Credit Union ATM

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville police are working to identify two suspects they say broke into an ATM early Tuesday morning.
According to a Nixle from the Janesville Police Department, two people broke into a Blackhawk Credit Union ATM on Deerfield Drive and took an "undisclosed amount of cash" before 4 a.m.
Police say they found the vehicle the suspects used at a trailhead by Deerfield Drive and Home Depot. They were able to collect evidence from the scene and truck.
Authorities are looking for anyone who could have information on or video of the suspects in the area. Anyone who does should contact Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244.