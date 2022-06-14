 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Janesville Police: 2 steal cash from Blackhawk Credit Union ATM

  • Updated
janesville_police_0488

Janesville police

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville police are working to identify two suspects they say broke into an ATM early Tuesday morning. 

According to a Nixle from the Janesville Police Department, two people broke into a Blackhawk Credit Union ATM on Deerfield Drive and took an "undisclosed amount of cash" before 4 a.m. 

Police say they found the vehicle the suspects used at a trailhead by Deerfield Drive and Home Depot. They were able to collect evidence from the scene and truck. 

Authorities are looking for anyone who could have information on or video of the suspects in the area. Anyone who does should contact Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

