Janesville police arrest 18-year-old for shooting at Bond Park

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville police have arrested an 18-year-old for a shooting Sunday at Bond Park.
Police learned Thursday the suspect, identified as Dereese Fields, of Janesville, was at an apartment in Madison. He was arrested, along with another man, when police executed a search warrant on an apartment on Tree Lane.
During the search, two hand guns were also seized.
Fields is charged with first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
He is accused of shooting a 19-year-old, who police say he was in the same car as when the shooting took place.
The other man arrested is not facing charges related to the shooting.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but police are no longer looking for people involved.