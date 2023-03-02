Janesville police arrest 2 after passenger hops into driver's seat and flees traffic stop

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville police arrested two people around midnight Thursday after one of them fled from a traffic stop, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco said an officer stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Tripp Road and Kellie Court shortly after 12:30 a.m.
The driver — identified as Catherine Waite, 37, — gave a false name for the passenger. Carrasco said Waite then got out of the vehicle, and the passenger hopped into the driver's seat and sped away.
The vehicle was found disabled at the intersection of S. Hayner Road and Rockport Road after it was driven into the ditch.
The passenger turned driver — identified as Shannon Patterson, 37 — then ran away on foot and police gave chase.
He was taken into custody just north of the crash site.
Waite was arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer, operating after suspension, non-registration of auto and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Patterson was arrested for fleeing/eluding an officer, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after revocation due to alcohol, reckless driving and a felony probation warrant.
Carrasco said Patterson was currently on probation for felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver - cocaine. He also has a history of convictions for violent crimes including aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm and resisting/obstructing an officer causing substantial bodily harm.