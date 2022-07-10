Janesville police arrest 2 man near school property on drug charges

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department (JPD) arrested two men Thursday evening for delivering cocaine and drug trafficking.
According to a Nixle from the department, the Street Crimes Unite served search warrants to two apartments in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive around 7:15 p.m. JPD said this was part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal selling of drugs in the area.
Franklin Middle School and Madison Elementary School are a block away from the Harvard Drive apartments.
The department reported that Johntile E. Alexander, 39, of Janesville was at one of the apartments and arrested for five counts of delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, five counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, plus possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers said 31-year-old Marcellous Wright of Janesville was seen leaving the apartment and was taken into custody and arrested during a traffic stop. Wright was charged with three counts of delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said both men are being held at the Rock County Jail awaiting their initial court appearance.