Janesville police arrest 2 teen arson suspects

  • Updated
Suspect

Courtesy: Janesville Police Department

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department told 27 News two 17-year-old suspects involved in the arson were arrested late Sunday night. They say the suspects allegedly burned clothes and other personal belongings in a basement. The teens are in custody. The department says it's investigating the incident with the Janesville Fire Department.

---

JANESVILLLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect they believe was involved in arson.

On Facebook, the department posted a video of the person.

Police say the arson happened on Canyon Drive near Laramie Lane around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville Police at (608)-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)-756-3636.

The incident number is JV2335795.

