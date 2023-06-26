 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Janesville police arrest 24-year-old who assaulted officer

  • Updated
  • 0
Janesville Police squad car

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 24-year-old is in custody after the Janesville Police Department claims he assaulted an officer Sunday night.

Sgt. Drew Severson said officers were investigating the welfare of some children in the residence on Hermitage Lane near XXX around 8:30 p.m.

When an officer was checking the home due to "deplorable living conditions," they found Brandon Li Diaz hiding in a locked bathroom.

The officer tried to arrest Diaz, who was violating an active domestic violence restraining order by being at the residence. However, there was a "violent struggle" between the two and Diaz assaulted the officer before running away. The officer ultimately found Diaz and took him into custody.

The officer was then taken to the hospital for their injuries and released.

In addition to Diaz's restraining order violation, Severson said Diaz was arrested by the Janesville Police Department for domestic incidents on four other occasions. At the time of his arrest, Diaz was out on two signature bonds and two $500 cash bonds through the Rock County Circuit Court.

Diaz is being held at the Rock County Jail on nine charges, including four counts of felony bail jumping, resisting causing injury to police, substantial battery and escape.