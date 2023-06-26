Janesville police arrest 24-year-old who assaulted officer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 24-year-old is in custody after the Janesville Police Department claims he assaulted an officer Sunday night.
Sgt. Drew Severson said officers were investigating the welfare of some children in the residence on Hermitage Lane near XXX around 8:30 p.m.
When an officer was checking the home due to "deplorable living conditions," they found Brandon Li Diaz hiding in a locked bathroom.
The officer tried to arrest Diaz, who was violating an active domestic violence restraining order by being at the residence. However, there was a "violent struggle" between the two and Diaz assaulted the officer before running away. The officer ultimately found Diaz and took him into custody.
The officer was then taken to the hospital for their injuries and released.
In addition to Diaz's restraining order violation, Severson said Diaz was arrested by the Janesville Police Department for domestic incidents on four other occasions. At the time of his arrest, Diaz was out on two signature bonds and two $500 cash bonds through the Rock County Circuit Court.
Diaz is being held at the Rock County Jail on nine charges, including four counts of felony bail jumping, resisting causing injury to police, substantial battery and escape.