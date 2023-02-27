 Skip to main content
Janesville police arrest 3 for burglarizing dead person's home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Janesville police said three people burglarized the home of a deceased person. 

Janesville Police Department Sgt. Aaron Dammen said authorities learned of the person who died at a home on Center Ave. around 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Through investigation, Dammen said authorities learned the person was found dead around 1 a.m. But, Dammen said the person who found them didn't report the death, instead bringing others to the home and stealing some items. 

Dammen said police served a search warrant at a residence on Linn Street around 8:30 p.m., where police found some of the stolen property, including a shotgun, jewelry and television. 

Police then arrested Tricia Moen, Timothy Tustin and Al Atkins. Dammen reports each could face a burglary charge and Atkins could also face a theft of a firearm charge. 

