Janesville Police arrest 3 for disorderly conduct after argument turns physical

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Three people are in police custody following an argument in Janesville Sunday evening.
According to the Janesville Police Department, officers dispatched to a residence near E Memorial Drive and Prairie Ave after someone called reporting a person had been shot outside, just before 8:40 p.m.
Once police arrived, officers learned no one had been shot, but there was an argument between a man and woman. The man then attacked another person, who had a gun and shot a round into the ground before physically restraining the attacker until police arrived.
The man and woman who were arguing were taken to the Rock County Jail. They are both facing a potential disorderly conduct charge.
The man who fired a gun was taken to the Janesville Police Department then released. He faces a potential disorderly conduct while armed charge.