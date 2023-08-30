Janesville police arrest 4 in Dick's Sporting Goods retail thefts

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police officers arrested four people they say stole from Dick's Sporting Goods, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Lieutenant Jennifer Seeger said officers were called to the store around 3:30 p.m. Monday for a report of multiple people stealing merchandise.
Employees followed the group as they left leave and officers were told the suspects drove a gold SUV and a silver Kia.
When officers arrived, they saw the gold SUV leaving the parking lot. Seeger said when an officer tried to pull the SUV over, the driver sped away.
The driver finally stopped after several officers were seen arriving in the area.
Officers were able to take all three people in the vehicle into custody. Officers found around $300 worth of stolen merchandise inside the vehicle.
While officers were searching the area for other suspects, an officer found the fourth suspect -- identified as Robert Johnson -- inside a Burger King. Employees confirmed said the suspect arrived in a silver Kia.
An officer noticed that the suspect seemed to be impaired and arrested him.
The Kia was in the Burger King parking lot, and officers found about $50 of stolen merchandise and open intoxicants inside.
Seeger said all four people were arrested for retail theft:
- Michelle Kennedy, 55, of Rockford, Illinois
- Loretta Bell, 53, of Beloit, Wisconsin
- Lecia Wade, 55, of Rockford, Illinois
- Robert Johnson, 54, of Rockford, Illinois
In addition being arrested for retail theft, Johnson was arrested for obstructing an officer, a fugitive complaint and second offense OWI. He also had an extraditable warrant through Rockford for drug-related offenses, according to Seeger.
The stolen merchandise will be returned to Dick's Sporting Goods.