Janesville police arrest man after road rage stabbing

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police arrested a man after they say a road rage incident led to a stabbing.
It happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday on E. Racine Street near S. Main Street.
Police say a driver pulled his car in front of another vehicle, then got out of his car, walked up to the vehicle and stabbed the driver in the head with a knife.
Investigators took Damien S. Walls, 28, into custody later that night.
The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Wells was arrested on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct and drug possession.