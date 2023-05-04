Janesville police arrest man for 4th OWI after he crashed into multiple vehicles

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville police arrested a man for his fourth OWI Wednesday evening after officers say he crashed into multiple vehicles and tried to escape police.
Janesville Police Department Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco said police were dispatched to the area of Hawthorne Avenue and Harmony Circle around 6 p.m. for a traffic incident.
Carrasco said the offending driver -- identified as Johnathan Quade, 37 -- crashed into vehicles in two different locations then tried to get away. However, bystanders stopped Quade from leaving by restraining him.
Carrasco said Quade also resisted officers while they took him into custody.
Quade was arrested for operating while intoxicated - fourth offense, two counts of hit and run, reckless driving - endangering safety, operating while revoked and resisting an officer.