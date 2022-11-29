Janesville police arrest Naval Recruiter accused of child sexual assault

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department has arrested a local Naval Recruiter on "several felony charges" for child sexual assaults.
Deputy Chief Kleisner said the department arrested Bryan Bradley-Hubbard, 25, of Machesney Park, IL, on Monday. Kleisner said Bradley-Hubbard will be charged with four counts of child enticement and three counts of sexual assault of a child. As of Tuesday morning, online court records show charges have not yet been filed.
According to Kleisner, Bradley-Hubbard is a Naval Recruiter assigned to a recruitment office in Janesville. In fall of 2021, he began recruitment efforts at a local high school— and several girls reported "inappropriate behaviors."
Kleisner said Bradley-Hubbard used his position to get close to girls and get their personal information. Bradley-Hubbard is accused of having unwanted sexual contact with at least two girls and attempted sexual contact with another.
In each case, Kleisner said Bradley-Hubbard lied about his age to create a relationship "outside the scope of his recruitment duties."
Kleisner said Bradley-Hubbard was responsible for recruiting at schools in Rock County and surrounding areas. The investigation into him is still open and Kleisner asks anyone with information to contact police at 608-755-3100. Anonymous tips can be made with the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-756-3636.
In addition to the Janesville Police Department, the US Naval Criminal Investigative Services is conducting its own independent investigation.