Janesville police arrest Pennsylvania fugitive at hotel

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department explained its presence at a Motel 6 overnight was for the arrest of a fugitive. 

Lieutenant Mark Ratzlaff said the department learned Thursday a fugitive out of Pennsylvania could be at a Janesville hotel. Ratzlaff identified the man as Darelle Coffey and said he had an extraditable, felony probation warrant for avoiding an arrest. 

Ratzlaff reported Coffey has a "violent criminal history" in Pennsylvania, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering safety, burglary, stalking and illegally possessing a firearm. 

Ratzlaff said authorities were able to positively identify Coffey because he was seen leaving his room at the Motel 6 on February 19. Police then obtained a search warrant for the room and activated the department's SWAT team around 10:30 p.m. 

Police evacuated several rooms, then attempted contact with Coffey. Ratzlaff said crisis negotiators reached Coffey over the phone, and he surrendered without incident around 1 a.m. Monday. 

Coffey is being held at the Rock Co. Jail while awaiting transport back to Pennsylvania. 

