Janesville Police arrest three following attempted theft, pursuit reaching 100 mph

  • Updated
Police lights 4

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — Three people accused of breaking into a Janesville home were taken into custody after an attempted vehicle theft, according to Janesville Police. 

Janesville Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a press release, authorities responded to a home on E. Memorial around 3 a.m. Tuesday after a homeowner caught two men trying to steal his car, a Kia. The homeowner saw the suspects leave in another Kia and provided officers the license plate number. 

The vehicle was spotted at Milton and Walker, but drove off when officers attempted to stop it. Initially, the pursuit took place within the city, and the driver nearly hit a pedestrian. Eventually it continued onto US 51, where speeds reached 100 mph. 

A Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy successfully flattened two tires with stop sticks, and the pursuit ended near Beloit at Riverside and Bayliss. 

The suspects ran, but were all eventually taken into custody. Two of the suspects are minors, 15 and 16-year-old boys, the third is 18. 

Sukus said all three suspects in this incident were also involved in a Janesville home burglary in April. Three suspects were immediately taken into custody, but the final suspect, now identified as 18-year-old Matthew Kluth, was apprehended for the incident Tuesday. 

As a result of the arrest, the 15 and 16-year-old's are facing five potential charges. Kluth is facing 14 charges as a result of both crimes. 

