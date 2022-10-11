Janesville Police Department reports theft of its own equipment

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department says some of its own equipment was stolen from a vehicle.
In a Nixle, Sergeant Dean Sukus said the vehicle was parked in front of a home on Birdsong Lane and Lapidary Lane. The theft, according to a "non-local law enforcement agency," took place between October 7 and October 11.
Sukus said there was no forced entry of the vehicle, "so the vehicle must have been mistakenly left unlocked."
The items stolen from the vehicle include:
- A green tactical vest with body armor
- A taser
- A radio
- Two binoculars
- Two Glock magazines with 9mm ammunition
Sukus said police are looking to speak with anyone who has information, saw anything suspicous or have video from the area. You can contact officers by calling the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. Anonymous tips can be submitted online using the P3 app.