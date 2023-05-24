Janesville Police Department to have on-site accreditation assessment

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department will have an on-site assessment to make sure they are meeting professional standards to get re-accredited on Wednesday.
The assessment is to ensure the department is following proper policy and procedures.
Employees and the public are invited to give comments to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG), the organization assessing the department.
You can call them at 608-373-3485 Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
You can also email comments to executive.director@wileag.info.