Janesville police identify suspect in workplace shooting

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Chief identified the man accused of shooting and killing a co-worker Tuesday.
Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, was taken into custody 45 minutes after police responded to Precision Drawn Metals for a report of someone shot in the back.
The victim, only being identified as a 30-year-old man from Janesville, was first given CPR by other employees, then first responders, but died at a local hospital.
According to police, the victim and suspect were both employees and had only worked together for a week. Police stated the suspect claims he was bullied by the co-worker.
Search warrants conducted at the suspect's home and car found multiple firearms, including the suspected murder weapon, ammunition and over $2,000 in cash.
Todd is being held at the Rock County Jail and is facing pending charges of first degree homicide and three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety while armed.