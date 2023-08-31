Janesville police investigating after girlfriend stabbed boyfriend

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville police are investigating after a stabbing was reported in the city overnight.
Janesville Police Department Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco said officers were dispatched to Morningside Drive near Mount Zion Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
The victim told police his girlfriend stabbed him in the arm. He refused treatment, and he's expected to be okay.
Carrasco said the victim previously lived with the girlfriend in Illinois where they started a domestic relationship.
The suspect hasn't been found at this time.
The incident is under investigation.