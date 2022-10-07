Janesville police investigating attempted robbery at Culver's

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department says a man tried to rob a Culver's from the drive-thru window.
Police say a man drove up to the Culver's on Milton Avenue and passed a note through the drive thru window demanding money. They say he fled after employees shut the window.
Janesville police describe the man as a "heavy set" and white, driving a red four door jeep with a hardtop and no license plates.
Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.