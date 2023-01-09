Janesville Police investigating death after man found unresponsive in park

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department says it's investigating after a man was found unresponsive in Volunteer Park Monday evening and later pronounced dead.
In a release, the department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in the park around 6:30 p.m.
Paramedics responded to the scene and used life-saving measures. They transported the man to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials have not released the man's name but say he was a 40- to 50-year-old white man.
Authorities are investigating the death, but police said there were no signs of trauma on the man's body, and they do not suspect foul play.