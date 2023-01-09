 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janesville Police investigating death after man found unresponsive in park

  • Updated
  • 0
Janesville police badge

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department says it's investigating after a man was found unresponsive in Volunteer Park Monday evening and later pronounced dead. 

In a release, the department said two people found the man sleeping on a wall in the park around 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics responded to the scene and used life-saving measures. They transported the man to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Officials have not released the man's name but say he was a 40- to 50-year-old white man.  

Authorities are investigating the death, but police said there were no signs of trauma on the man's body, and they do not suspect foul play. 