Janesville police investigating report of possible child enticement

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is investigating a report of possible child enticement as a result of a January 14 incident.
According to a Nixle from the department, officers received two reports in a short time span. The first report came in at 3 p.m., and it was of a suspicious person on Rockport Rd.
Then at 3:17 p.m., a 10-year-old child was allegedly approached by a man a tannish gold colored four door similar to a Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Marquis. The man reportedly asked if the child needed the ride. When the child said no the man asked again. The child got away from the vehicle and reported the incident to their parents.
Police describe the suspect as a white man around 40 to 50-years old with short gray hair and scruffy facial hair.
Anyone with information on the incident or who spots the vehicle is encouraged to contact Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244.