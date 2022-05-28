Janesville Police investigating shots fired on S Jackson Street

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that took place early Saturday morning.
Around 3 a.m., citizens reported shots fired near the area of S. Jackson Street and W. Van Buren Street.
According to an incident report, officers responded to the area and found shell casings, and one citizen reported that their residence was hit by gunfire. Officers also found an unoccupied vehicle that had also been hit.
There were no injuries. All area hospitals have been checked and no one has received medical treatment for firearm-related injuries.
Officers conducted a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of S. Jackson St. where there was additional evidence from this incident. The investigation was supported by a detective and evidence technicians.
The incident remains under investigation. There is no threat to the public at this time.
If you have information regarding this incident or any other crime, please contact the Janesville Police Department at 755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. You can also download the P3 tips app to give crime tips anonymously.