Janesville police looking for man suspected in shooting at Bond Park

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is searching for the man they say shot a 19-year-old Thursday evening at Bond Park.
According to a Nixle from the department, officers responded to Bond Park on the 200 block of N. Oakhill Avenue at 7:19 p.m., finding a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
While investigating, police learned the victim and suspect knew each other and were in the same vehicle when the victim was shot. Officers were not able to find the suspect.
The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was treated and released.
Investigators describe the suspect as a heavier-set black man, about 20 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The Janesville Police Department asks anyone with information on this crime to call 608-755-3100.