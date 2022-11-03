Janesville police looking for man suspected of stealing truck, firearm

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is asking for help in finding a man they say stole a pickup truck and a firearm in separate instances in Janesville.
In a Facebook post, police say Chase A. Vega-Kelley, 23, is suspected of stealing a blue 2005 Ford F-150 pickup, which they found Thursday morning north of Janesville on CTH E.
Vega-Kelley is also suspected of stealing a firearm from a residence in the 1500 block of Ravine Street.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Chase Vega-Kelley, contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100. You can also call the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or use the free P3tips app to give your tip anonymously.