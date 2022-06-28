Janesville Police looking to identify armed robbery suspect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville are asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
According to a report from the police department, a man entered the AmericInn Lodge & Suites on Milton Avenue around 11:00 Monday night, threatened an employee, and demanded money while suggesting he had a gun. The man got away with cash.
The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5’11", wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and white mask.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at (608)757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608)758-3636.