Janesville police: Man impersonating police tried to pull over car

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is warning community members of someone attempting to impersonate a police officer.
Sergeant Rogelia Carrasco is issuing the warning after an incident Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. He said a woman was driving on Center Ave. near Rockport Rd. when a black Hummer SUV tried to stop her vehicle. The Hummer had chrome around the front headlamps, and red and blue flashing lights near the front headlamps.
Carrasco reports the woman "could tell the driver was a white male."
The woman was suspicious and called the Rock County Dispatch center, who verified the person in the Hummer was not a member of law enforcement.
Carrasco said police are still trying to identify who the man is. Anyone with information on this incident, or who may have seen a similar vehicle, is asked to contact police via one of three methods:
- Call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100,
- Call the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244,
- Contact Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app
Carrasco said if you believe you're being pulled over by someone other than police, call 911. He said to tell a dispatcher that you're "concerned someone is trying to pull you over in an unmarked car that may not be a police officer." Then, ask the dispatcher to verify if the car trying to pull you over is actually an officer.
Carrasco said you should not stop your vehicle or get out of it until you know it's a member of law enforcement.