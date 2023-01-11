Janesville police say woman tried to shove bloody finger into officer's mouth during arrest

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Janesville woman was arrested Tuesday after smearing blood on a police officer, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said officers responded to a home in the area of Park Avenue and Johnson Street for a report of two people aggressively arguing around 9 p.m.
When officers spoke to San Juanita Perez, 24, of Janesville, at the front door, she shut the door on them.
Pearson said officers learned Perez was out on bond and was not allowed to be at the home or have any contact with the man who lives there.
As more officers arrived to speak to Perez again, she was spotted leaving through the backyard. When Perez saw an officer, she ran but stopped when the officer asked her to.
As an officer was handcuffing Perez, they saw her uncuffed hand was bleeding and told Perez not to get any blood on them.
Pearson said Perez resisted arrest, turned her body toward the officer and "intentionally" used her bloody finger to smear blood on the officer's face in "what seemed to be an attempt to stick her bloody finger in the officer's mouth."
Pearson said the officer had to move their head to avoid getting blood in their mouth, but it did get on their face, nose and lips.
A second officer helped take Perez into custody.
Pearson said Perez was arrested for two counts of throwing bodily fluids at an officer, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting/obstructing and disorderly conduct.
Perez was taken to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office jail where she was held, and the officer went to the hospital to receive treatment for blood exposure.