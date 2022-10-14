Janesville police searching for 3 men accused of robbing Amazon delivery driver

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are investigating after they reported three men robbed an Amazon delivery van Thursday night.
According to a Nixle, Janesville Police Department Sgt. Thomas Northrop said three men approached an Amazon delivery van shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of Green Forest Run Street and Morningside Drive.
Northrop said one of the suspects showed a black handgun and threatened the driver, telling them to hand over their wallet.
The victim complied, but because they didn't have any money, the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and left, Northrop said.
The victim was not injured.
Northrop said all suspects were Black men in their late teens or earlier twenties and were wearing the following:
- A red hoodie, gray jogger sweatpants and socks with sandals. Police said this suspect displayed the black handgun.
- A black, shiny jacket with a red symbol on the front, jeans with a rip in the knee and red and black tennis shoes
- A gray and black puffy coat, mask showing only his eyes and white or light-colored tennis shoes
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
If you have information regarding the identity of the suspects, you can contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.