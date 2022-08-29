 Skip to main content
Janesville police searching for gas station robbery suspect

  • Updated
Janesville Robbery Suspect 8.29.22

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are searching for a man that robbed a Janesville gas station early Monday morning.

In a Nixle, Janesville Police Department Sgt. Nicholas Drout said Rock County Dispatch received a report of a robbery from the Lions Quick Mart on 104 E. Racine Street shortly before 4 a.m.

Drout said the suspect entered the gas station and threatened the clerk with a knife before fleeing on a bicycle "westbound."

Officers attempted to track the suspect with the help of K-9s but could not find him.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on your smartphone using the P3 app.

