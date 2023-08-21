Janesville police searching for man missing since early August

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is searching for a man who went missing earlier in August.
Sgt. Nicholas Drout said Tracy W. Snyder, 55, was last seen on Aug. 8.
He is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Snyder's whereabouts should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Tips can also be submitted through p3tips.com.