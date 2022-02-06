Janesville Police searching for multiple people in connection with armed robbery

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are searching for five people allegedly involved in an armed robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy on Milton Avenue.
Police say just after 6:00 Sunday morning, four men and a woman entered the store. Two of the men allegedly displayed handguns to several employees, and demanded to be taken to the safe and to the pharmacy. The employees complied with the demands, and no one was hurt.
The suspects left the store running westbound towards the Janesville Athletic Club, getting away with cash and pharmaceutical drugs.
Police gave descriptions of two of the suspects, who are described as:
- Male/white, approximately 20-25, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants with an orange mask.
- Female/Black, approximately 20-25 years old, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a gray front and dark colored pants and black mask.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Janesville Police at 608-757-2244 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636.