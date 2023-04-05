Janesville police searching for suspects responsible for shooting at a house

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are asking for the public's help to find those responsible for shooting a house in the city over the weekend.
Deputy Chief Chad Pearson said officers were dispatched to the area of N. Walnut Street and Ravine Street for a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Pearson said multiple people reported hearing gunfire, and officers found 12 spent casings in the area.
He said no one was injured, but a house was struck several times.
Pearson said the suspects were seen driving a newer white SUV, and there are persons of interest. However, names are not being released at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on their smartphone using the P3 app. CrimeStoppers and P3 tips are anonymous.