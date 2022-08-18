Janesville police searching for vehicle that caused Wednesday crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's health in finding a vehicle that caused a crash Wednesday morning.
In a Nixle, Sgt. Dean Sukus said the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Humes Road and Kennedy Road.
Sukus said a blue or teal sedan was being driven recklessly eastbound on Humes Road. The driver is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s, and a dog was in the front seat.
Sukus said suspect vehicle cut off another vehicle, and that driver tried to follow it.
However, the suspect vehicle suddenly hit its brakes, and the other driver evasively swerved, leaving the roadway and nearly hitting a pedestrian in a wheelchair. The vehicle overturned as it went over the embankment, and the driver of the overturned vehicle had to be extricated by the Janesville Fire Department and suffered a serious leg injury.
Janesville police have checked nearby businesses' cameras but couldn't find any helpful video.
If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Janesville Police Department at 755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on the P3 tips app.