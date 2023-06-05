 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Janesville police seeing uptick in abandoned 911 calls

  • Updated
  • 0
911 calls MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is urging community members to be mindful of their phones to reduce the number of abandoned 911 calls. 

Lieutenant Mike Blaser in a news release said the department had 914 abandoned 911 calls in May, which is about 29 a day. In the first four days of June, he said there's been 174 — or about 43 each day. 

In most cases, Blaser said these calls were the result of pocket dials, an accidental dial or kids playing with a phone. 

Some other agencies in southern Wisconsin are seeing an increase in these abandoned calls because of newly-implemented smartphone technology meant to detect crashes. 

Blaser reminds the community that each time a dispatcher gets a 911 call, there are several actions they must take. These include evaluating the call to determine if it's an emergency, trying to contact the caller again and checking prior calls for service. 

These tasks take time and Blaser says the abandoned calls impede real emergencies. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you