Janesville police seeing uptick in abandoned 911 calls

MADISON (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is urging community members to be mindful of their phones to reduce the number of abandoned 911 calls.

Lieutenant Mike Blaser in a news release said the department had 914 abandoned 911 calls in May, which is about 29 a day. In the first four days of June, he said there's been 174 — or about 43 each day.

In most cases, Blaser said these calls were the result of pocket dials, an accidental dial or kids playing with a phone.

Some other agencies in southern Wisconsin are seeing an increase in these abandoned calls because of newly-implemented smartphone technology meant to detect crashes.

Blaser reminds the community that each time a dispatcher gets a 911 call, there are several actions they must take. These include evaluating the call to determine if it's an emergency, trying to contact the caller again and checking prior calls for service.

These tasks take time and Blaser says the abandoned calls impede real emergencies.