Janesville police seeking public's help in search for suspects responsible for shooting at a house

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find those responsible for shooting at a house early Sunday morning.
Sergeant Drew Severson said officers responded to a shots fired complaint near the intersection of W Holmes St. and Lincoln St. at approximately 12:35 a.m.
According to Severson, multiple witnesses reported hearing the gunfire and officers found six spent casings in the area.
Officials say no one was injured, but a house was struck several times.
Severson said the suspects were seen driving a newer grey SUV.
Officials are asking anyone who lives in the 4th ward area near Lincoln St. to review any surveillance video or doorbell camera footage.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on their smartphone using the P3 app. CrimeStoppers and P3 tips are anonymous.