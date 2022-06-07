Janesville Police seize 9 guns over the weekend in proactive investigations

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department seized nine guns over the weekend in three separate investigations.
On June 4 around 9:10 p.m., Janesville officers executed a search warrant after seeing a known suspect with warrants — Anton May, 42, of Janesville — flee into a residence in the 200 block of South Jackson Street. During the investigation, seven firearms were seized: two handguns, a revolver, a shotgun, a rifle and two BB guns.
May was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing/resisting an officer and four counts of bail-jumping. Also arrested were Aikisha Tyler, 45, of Janesville for harboring/aiding a felon and obstructing an officer, and Jeffrey Mahalick, 51, of Joliet, Illinois, for felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing/resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This investigation is ongoing.
The second incident took place on June 5 around 3:11 p.m., Bryon O Ramos-Colon, 25, of Janesville, was stopped for expired registration on North Franklin Street. The officer conducting the stop saw "narcotics in plain view" and found a handgun in the vehicle while investigating. Ramos-Colon was arrested for three counts of bail-jumping, possession of schedule IV narcotics, possession of THC and carrying a concealed weapon.
The third incident was on June 5 around 11:52 p.m., Brillonte L. Harden, 23, of Janesville, was stopped for expired registration on North Parker Drive. Similar to the stop earlier in the day, the officer conducting the stop saw "narcotics in plain view" and found a handgun in the vehicle. Harden was arrested for possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.
The Janesville Police said that gun crimes are a concern on the national and local level, and they will continue to "be proactive on gun crimes" to ensure safety within the community.
If you have information on any crime in the Janesville area, contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636. You can also submit tips anonymously using the P3 Tip app on the Janesville Police Department page.