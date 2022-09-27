Janesville police warn of fentanyl-laced street drugs

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department says no street drug is "safe" right now due to the prevalence of fentanyl in the community.

In a Nixle, Lieutenant Mike Blaser said 64 overdoses have been reported in Janesville so far this year, with 15 resulting in death. Of those 64 overdoses, he said 15 are connected to fentanyl. Blaser also said there are a few overdose deaths that police can't confirm as fentanyl poisoning as the toxicology reports aren't back yet.

Because of fentanyl is making its way around the community, Blaser says no street drug is "safe."

He said if it's heroin, cocaine, marijuana or THC gummies, it may be possible to overdose because fentanyl may be in the drug. He gives an example of an actual case where someone in Janesville who smokes marijuana recreationally overdosed due to fentanyl. He said the person collapsed and fell unconscious, and emergency services revived them with NARCAN

Blaser also warned of rainbow fentanyl, which is being made by drug cartels to appeal to younger users.

Blaser said fentanyl has no smell or taste, and says those who have ingested fentanyl may have the following symptoms:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin, especially in lips and nails

Blaser reiterates that "no street drug is safe."

"There is no guarantee when you purchase a controlled substance on the street you are receiving what you are buying," he says in the Nixle. "We urge the public to avoid using street drugs more now than ever."

You can learn more about the dangers of fentanyl on the CDC's website.