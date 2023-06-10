Janesville residents safe after fire, home sustaining smoke damages

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Residents of a Janesville home are safe after a fire started in their basement.
The Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the 200 Block of Valley Drive, near Palmer Park, around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters said they found smoke showing from the home and a fire in the basement.
All occupants safely evacuated the single unit home. No one was hurt.
On the scene, the fire was quickly extinguished with a single hose line. The fire did not extend beyond the basement but the home sustained smoke damage throughout. According to the fire department, the cost of damage is $30,000.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
The two occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.