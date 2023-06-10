 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janesville residents safe after fire, home sustaining smoke damages

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire-Generic

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Residents of a Janesville home are safe after a fire started in their basement. 

The Janesville Fire Department responded to a residential fire on the 200 Block of Valley Drive, near Palmer Park, around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters said they found smoke showing from the home and a fire in the basement. 

All occupants safely evacuated the single unit home. No one was hurt. 

On the scene, the fire was quickly extinguished with a single hose line. The fire did not extend beyond the basement but the home sustained smoke damage throughout. According to the fire department, the cost of damage is $30,000. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

The two occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross. 