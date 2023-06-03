Janesville restaurant receives grant for historic small restaurants

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — Wisconsin's oldest Chinese restaurant, according to Janesville officials, was selected as one of 25 historic small restaurants in the country to receive a $40,000 grant.

The Cozy Inn Restaurant first opened in 1922 and celebrated its 100th birthday last November.

The "Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant" was established to help improve businesses and positively impact communities. This year's 25 U.S. restaurants will collectively receive $1 million in funding.

The Cozy Inn plans to use its funds to restore the iconic neon sign outside the building.

Funding for the grant is provided by American Express in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation.