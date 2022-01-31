 Skip to main content
Janesville schools to increase police presence at sporting events

  • Updated
JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department will be increasing law enforcement presence at sporting events with the Janesville School District. 

In a Nixle alert, police report increased presence will last through the remainder of the school year. Police report the action is a "precautionary step to help ensure a positive and safe environment for all in attendance." 

The move goes into effect before a high school basketball game against Beloit Memorial High School.

Over the weekend, Beloit Police Department recorded three homicides in 81 hours, one of which was a shooting that took place outside of Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday. 

The victim in the shooting has been identified as a 19-year-old Beloit man, and police are still looking for information on what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-364-6823.

