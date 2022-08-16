Janesville shooting suspect charged

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Beloit man accused of shooting at the man who called 911 on him has been charged.
Nathan Williams is charged with two counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide. He is facing other charges as well.
Police say the 41-year old had a confrontation with a woman outside a home on Rockport Road in Janesville on Sunday morning. When another man called 911 about the disturbance, police say Williams fired at him.
The caller was not hurt.
Court records show Williams had his bond set at $90,000.