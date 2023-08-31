 Skip to main content
Janesville students can now ride city buses for free

Edison Middle School 2
Courtesy: Ronan Wyeth

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville middle and high school students have the opportunity to ride the city's buses for free thanks to a new agreement.

The Janesville School District and Janesville Transit System agreed to a three-year deal that allows all Janesville students ride the bus for free so long as they show their student ID as they board.

District Superintendent Mark Holzman hopes this program will remove a barrier to the kids attending school. 

“This partnership with the City of Janesville and the Janesville Transit System is a perfect example of working together to help our young people achieve more," he said.

Students can also ride the buses to local libraries, work or anywhere else in the city.

Until Oct. 1, students who don't have a school ID can show their ID from the previous school year or by telling the driver what school they attend.

Though the program primarily serves middle and high school students, some elementary students may be eligible on a case-by-case basis.

