JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville teen has been charged after stabbing a 19-year-old woman in October, according to court records.

Wisconsin Circuit Court records show that Asher Spitz, 19, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Janesville police said Spitz stabbed the victim, Cami Broetzmann, five times. Broetzmann's sister said Cami was caring for Spitz's father when Spitz attacked her with a knife.

She managed to escape, and her sister says Cami is recovering.