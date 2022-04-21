 Skip to main content
Janesville teen sentenced to 20 years for 2020 shooting

Clemons in Court

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Janesville teen who pleaded guilty in February to a 2020 shooting has received his sentence. 

Kenan Clemons, 18, pleaded guilty to attempted second degree intentional homicide. As a result of the plea, three charges were dismissed: operating a vehicle without consent while armed, burglary and theft. 

At his sentencing hearing Thursday, a Rock County Circuit Court judge ordered Clemons spend 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Clemons was 17 when he shot at a man trying to recover a stolen child's bike in Clemons' possession in June of 2020. Clemons and a 16-year-old were taken into custody five days later.

The victim in the shooting survived.

