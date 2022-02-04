 Skip to main content
Janesville teen takes plea in connection to 2020 shooting

Clemons in Court

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Janesville teen charged in connection to a 2020 shooting has taken a plea deal. 

According to online court records, Kenan Clemons, 18, pleaded guilty to attempted second degree intentional homicide. As a result of the plea, three charges were dismissed: operating a vehicle without consent while armed, burglary and theft.  

Clemons was 17 when he shot at a man trying to recover a stolen child's bike in Clemons' possession in June of 2020. Clemons and a 16-year-old were taken into custody five days later.

The victim in the shooting survived.

