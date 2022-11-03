Janesville therapy dog leaves her paw print on the hearts of those in Uvalde

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- After traveling more than one-thousand miles to be there for kids on their first day of school, a Janesville family is reflecting on their experience in Uvalde, Texas.

Bill and Kathy Schendt of Janesville are the handlers of therapy dog Miracle. In August, they traveled to Uvalde, Texas, to provide a sense of comfort to those healing.

The Schendt's reflect on the emotional time spent in Texas. They said they came back different people than when they went down there.

Though they said it was a time of hurt and heartbreak, they said it was heartwarming to see the kids smile again.

"These kids that came into school on that first day with their heads down, so scared to come to school and as the week went on, Miracle would walk in, 'Hi Miracle!' and they were so happy to see her," Kathy said.

Joseph Olan is the principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde -- a school many students transferred to after the Robb Elementary shooting on May 24th.

"It's something that, obviously, that we're always going to remember, but right now we're looking at solidarity, we're looking at love, hope and peace," Olan said.

He added that students and staff were sad to see Miracle go home to Janesville, but said the paw print she left behind stays on their hearts.

"It's through acts of love, like Miracle through emotional support dogs and through people that have big hearts for children," Olan said.

Olan said Miracle has a gift that the students will never forget. To return that gift, the kids held a birthday party for her ninth birthday.

To celebrate, the kids sent cards to Wisconsin, enjoyed cupcakes and sang "Happy Birthday" for Miracle.