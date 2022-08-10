Janesville therapy dog travels to Uvalde, TX, spreading happiness to students

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – It’s been nearly three months since a gunman opened fire in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Students there are approaching the beginning of the school year, and one dog from Janesville is hoping to ease their pain.
Bill and Kathy Schendt are the parents of therapy dog Miracle. They say May 24 is a day they will never forget.
"When we saw the news, the school shooting, my husband and I just looked at each other with tears running down our faces. We said ‘we're both retired, we have a certified therapy, dog miracle. How can we not go?’” Kathy said.
They said when tragedies like these happen, people rush down to help the days following it.
“But then after time goes on, you kind of forget about Uvalde. That's why we decided to come at this time, at the beginning of the school year, to be there when there might not be another dog around,” Bill said. “There's still hurt, and there's still need for comfort. That's why we're going at this time.”
On Thursday, the family is traveling from Janesville to Uvalde. They said they will be there for a week providing support to the community.
“We're just going to try and make a little bit of a difference. Of course, Miracle makes a big difference,” Bill said.
“There is a lot of healing that needs to be done. If Miracle, and we as your handlers, can help the people of Uvalde and the surrounding areas, that's our mission,” Kathy said.
They say Miracle was supposed to be a show dog. But, when she was born, she inhaled birth fluids and was put into the puppy ICU for three weeks. Kathy said doctors did not think she would make it, but she did.
That’s how she got the name “Miracle.”
Then, they noticed Miracle did not have a proper left hip joint, which made it hard for her to walk.
“She could not be a show dog, so the breeders reached out to my husband and I and asked if we would take her, and so we took her,” Kathy said.
Instead of becoming a show dog, Miracle became a therapy dog.
“We thought once she got through puppyhood, we started the training, and she's been a certified therapy dog for well over five years,” Kathy said.
Soon, Miracle will be bringing happiness to those in Uvalde.