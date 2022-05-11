Janesville twin sisters prepare for all-female Badger Honor Flight

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been almost 50 years since Leslie Smyth-Ayen and Susan Smyth went through basic training at Fort McClellan in Anniston, Alabama. They served in the Women's Army Corps, working in the personnel office at Fort Sheridan in Illinois.
"We met great people, and we got our college paid for," Smyth-Ayen said. "It was wonderful. Every bit of it was worth it."
After their service ended, the sisters went to UW-Whitewater, both graduating with degrees in art and Spanish. Then, they went to nursing school. The GI Bill paid for it all, and they did it all together.
"It's just a great gift from the American people," Smyth said.
Now, the sisters are getting ready to go on another adventure together. They'll be two of the 90 veterans on the Badger Honor Flight that's going to Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
Smyth said she and her sister have been to the nation's capital before, but they didn't have the chance to see all the monuments honoring those who have served in the military. In just a few days, that will change.
"That's going to be very special," Smyth said. "Thinking of our dad, I especially want to see the World War II monument."
Their father served in the South Pacific during World War II, and their grandfather served in the cavalry on the U.S.-Mexican border in World War I.
Smyth-Ayen said following in their footsteps of service has been a powerful experience.
"That means something to us to carry on those traditions," she said.
But the twins will be breaking tradition on their honor flight. Saturday's trip is Badger Honor Flight's first all-female flight.
"It's really special that they have a flight for women veterans," Smyth-Ayen said. "That's particularly exciting to us."
The sisters said serving their country was an honor. Now, Badger Honor Flight is taking the time to honor them.
"People work hard to do this for us for free, and it's wonderful," they said. "We're most grateful. We are, we really are."
Right now, Badger Honor Flight is honoring those who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. You can apply to go on an honor flight on the organization's website.