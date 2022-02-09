Janesville wants slice of surplus as lawmakers torn on what to do with windfall

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A siren blared at the city's main firehouse and two firefighters jumped in a truck in response to a medical call Wednesday. Officials in Janesville said they're on the verge of losing three firefighter and three police officer positions without the renewal of a state funding program.
In 2017, lawmakers approved a bill making the city eligible for the Expenditure Restraint Program (ERP), which provides additional funding to cities who've avoided significant spending increases. Janesville's agreement provided $583,000 annually since 2018 but is set to expire this year.
"With the absence of it being included in the budget, the city's preparing for the reality of losing those positions and that's not something the city wants," Nick Faust, a spokesperson for the city, said. "Our community doesn't want it; it has real, tangible public safety impacts."
Faust said the supplemental funding is vital considering the city's shared revenue allocation - something the state provides annually to municipal and county governments - has decreased by nearly 50 percent over the last two decades when accounting for inflation.
During the Wisconsin Counties Association's annual Legislative Exchange Wednesday, leaders from both major parties reiterated their stances on one of the biggest questions facing the legislature: what to do with a projected $3.8 billion surplus.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason) said she supported Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to give each resident a $150 check and commit more funding to K-12 education. Evers' plan would spend $1.7 billion. Bewley went further, saying she also wanted to commit some of the surplus to increased funding for local governments.
"I would love to see more resources to local government in some way," she said. "Counties, towns, cities, and villages are suffering so much."
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said the GOP-controlled legislature would not take up Evers' proposal to spend some of the projected surplus. The top Senate Republican said he preferred waiting until after the mid-term election to see if the fiscal projections held true and, from there, pursue tax cuts.
"Spending a projected surplus at this point, when we don't know if it's going to materialize, if our revenues are going to start going down, a year and a half out, I think, makes absolutely no sense," LeMahieu said.
Faust said he didn't expect lawmakers to address shared revenue before the legislative session ends next month but was hopeful lawmakers could squeeze in an extension of the city's ERP funding agreement.
"Municipalities provide a lot of everyday services and so anything, I think, that would help extend that mission, especially amongst the backdrop of inflation, and allow us to continue those quality service levels is critical," he said.
Transportation in the background...for now
In past state budget cycles, disagreements over transportation funding have been among the biggest roadblocks. This time around, road funding has faded into the background, thanks largely to the flood of federal pandemic relief money.
Still, lawmakers from both parties acknowledged at Wednesday's roundtable they'll eventually need to come up with a long-term solution for covering the cost of road construction and repair projects.
"It's just not eventually going to keep up with the changing dynamic of vehicles people are choosing to purchase," Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva) said. "So it's a real issue that we need to solve."
Historically, the state has relied on gas tax revenues to fund transportation. However, those revenues almost certainly have peaked as more fuel efficient cars, more people choosing electric models, or working from home more often all amount to less gas tax money coming into the state's coffers.
The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found revenues from the gas tax and vehicle registration fees fell by $116 million in 2020. The declining revenue leaves lawmakers with other options but none of them are particularly appetizing.
"Property tax, income tax, or a fee of some kind. Those are the only ways we've got," Bewley said. "Truly, those are the only ways we have."
In 2019, Wisconsin increased both vehicle registration fees and more than doubled the cost of vehicle title fees. Even more fee increases could come in future years and lawmakers said they might even revisit the idea of toll roads.
"[Transportation has] been debated all eight years I've been here," LeMahieu said. "And I'm sure it's going to be debated going into the future."